blktrace - generate traces of the i/o traffic on block devices

8,0 1 307 16.300038018 364 G WFS 214877536 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 1 308 16.300038546 364 P N [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 1 309 16.300039823 364 I WFS 214877536 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 1 310 16.300040693 364 U N [dmcrypt_write] 1 8,0 1 311 16.300041212 364 D WS 214877536 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 6 6055 16.743540891 0 C R 581944 + 8 [0] 8,0 7 478 16.743294229 1394 A R 581944 + 8 <- (8,5) 80184 8,0 7 479 16.743295236 1394 Q R 581944 + 8 [ls] 8,0 7 480 16.743300616 1394 G R 581944 + 8 [ls] 8,0 7 481 16.743302315 1394 I R 581944 + 8 [ls] 8,0 7 482 16.743304891 1394 D R 581944 + 8 [ls] 8,0 6 6056 18.155362789 1532 C W 200588584 + 8 [0] 8,0 1 312 18.155288246 364 A W 200588584 + 8 <- (8,5) 200086824 8,0 1 313 18.155289363 364 Q W 200588584 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 1 314 18.155296277 364 G W 200588584 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 1 315 18.155297452 364 P N [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 1 316 18.155299709 364 I W 200588584 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 1 317 18.155300975 364 U N [dmcrypt_write] 1 8,0 1 318 18.155302739 364 D W 200588584 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 1 1266874889.707513405 364 A WS 214877096 + 8 <- (8,5) 214375336 8,0 0 2 1266874889.707514373 364 Q WS 214877096 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 3 1266874889.707518565 364 G WS 214877096 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 4 1266874889.707519046 364 P N [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 5 1266874889.707519640 364 A WS 214877104 + 8 <- (8,5) 214375344 8,0 0 6 1266874889.707519776 364 Q WS 214877104 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 7 1266874889.707521386 364 M WS 214877104 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 8 1266874889.707521635 364 A WS 214877112 + 8 <- (8,5) 214375352 8,0 0 9 1266874889.707522030 364 Q WS 214877112 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 10 1266874889.707522365 364 M WS 214877112 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 11 1266874889.707522530 364 A WS 214877120 + 8 <- (8,5) 214375360 8,0 0 12 1266874889.707522636 364 Q WS 214877120 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 13 1266874889.707522845 364 M WS 214877120 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 14 1266874889.707522975 364 A WS 214877128 + 8 <- (8,5) 214375368 8,0 0 15 1266874889.707523072 364 Q WS 214877128 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 16 1266874889.707523245 364 M WS 214877128 + 8 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 17 1266874889.707524366 364 I WS 214877096 + 40 [dmcrypt_write] 8,0 0 18 1266874889.707525418 364 U N [dmcrypt_write] 1 8,0 0 19 1266874889.707526516 364 D WS 214877096 + 40 [dmcrypt_write] CPU0 (8,0): Reads Queued: 303, 1212KiB Writes Queued: 752, 3464KiB Read Dispatches: 277, 1196KiB Write Dispatches: 68, 272KiB Reads Requeued: 0 Writes Requeued: 26 Reads Completed: 0, 0KiB Writes Completed: 0, 0KiB Read Merges: 22, 88KiB Write Merges: 264, 1056KiB Read depth: 576 Write depth: 36 IO unplugs: 42 Timer unplugs: 11
