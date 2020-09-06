Get an audio notification if a new device is attached to your computer

dmesg -tW -l notice | gawk '{ if ($4 == "Attached") { system("echo New device attached | espeak") } }
dmesg -t: no timestamp -W: follow new messages -l: log-level notice gawk if the fourth word is "Attached" echo a sentence through espeak

-1
By: BigZ
2020-09-06 08:18:26
dmesg gawk audio espeak arch linux
9
Submit An Alternative

What Others Think

https://russiansbrides.com/
ArdellaPolinski · 6 weeks and 2 days ago
If you are looking for the best academic site for your help? we are providing the best UK law essay writing service at a cheap price.
stephenhawking · 6 weeks and 1 day ago
Sure i will contact you to solve my assignment writing task. Thanks to share the details. https://www.jacketsjunction.com/product/kelly-reilly-yellowstone-blue-hooded-coat/
sherrinelson890 · 6 weeks and 1 day ago
Get an audio notification if a new device is attached to your computer for wonderful methods as well,thanks. The rush paper has bene preparing here for wonderful essays and generating the great learning of writing tips.
arvvaine · 3 weeks and 4 days ago
Get an audio notification if a new device is attached to your computer for wonderful methods as well,thanks. The rush paper has bene preparing here for wonderful essays and generating the great learning of writing tips.
arvvaine · 3 weeks and 4 days ago
All the settings entered the actions of a computer when it is connected with an external device and also the repair issue, scan everything will be sort out with this website. cbd salve for chronic pain All in one solutions of computer can be provided from this website. It’s an amazing website and thanks for sharing
leonamargret · 2 weeks ago
Thankfully! This is absolutely astonishing and delightful post. This post is much similar to the Negan Jacket article. I’m pleased to share the appreciated information.
stephanstark11 · 1 week ago
The writer makes a great and articulate point in this article and comparable to the Deadpool Jacket article. I really inspired and appreciate him.
stephanstark11 · 1 week ago
This http://papercoachreviews.com">Paper Coach reviews is independent, and it was created for students who are looking for a reliable academic helper. They can read reviews from other learners and know more about the price policy, discounts, and special offers from PaperCoach.net.
amandagreen · 23 hours ago

What do you think?

Any thoughts on this command? Does it work on your machine? Can you do the same thing with only 14 characters?

You must be signed in to comment.

What's this?

commandlinefu.com is the place to record those command-line gems that you return to again and again. That way others can gain from your CLI wisdom and you from theirs too. All commands can be commented on, discussed and voted up or down.

Share Your Commands

Similar Commands

MAC OS X: audible notification after a long command

Find usb device in realtime

Live stream a remote audio device over ssh using only ffmpeg

Create a video screencast (capture screen) of screen portion, with audio (the audio you hear, not your mic)

Stay in the loop…

Follow the Tweets.

Every new command is wrapped in a tweet and posted to Twitter. Following the stream is a great way of staying abreast of the latest commands. For the more discerning, there are Twitter accounts for commands that get a minimum of 3 and 10 votes - that way only the great commands get tweeted.

» http://twitter.com/commandlinefu
» http://twitter.com/commandlinefu3
» http://twitter.com/commandlinefu10

Subscribe to the feeds.

Use your favourite RSS aggregator to stay in touch with the latest commands. There are feeds mirroring the 3 Twitter streams as well as for virtually every other subset (users, tags, functions,…):

Subscribe to the feed for: